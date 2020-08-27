Senegal’s first female pro surfer draws others in her wake By Reuters

27/27 ©Reuters Wider Image: Meet Senegal’s first female pro surfer motivating ladies to require to the waves



By Zohra Bensemra

DAKAR (Reuters) – Growing up in the seaside capital of Dakar, Khadjou Sambe never ever saw a Black female surfing the Atlantic swells. As Senegal’s first female expert surfer, Sambe is now motivating the next generation to defy cultural standards and require to the waves.

Undeterred by the post ponement of the Olympic Games, Sambe trains whenever conditions permit in the effective browse break near her house in the hardscrabble district of Ngor – the westernmost point of the African continent.

“When I am in the water I feel something extraordinary, something special in my heart,” Sambe stated, using a tee shirt of the “Black Girls Surf” task (BGS), which assists Black ladies and ladies all over the world get into expert browsing.

Sambe is a happy Lebou, an ethnic group that generally lives by the sea, however as a teen, her moms and dads declined to permit her to browse for 2 and a half years, stating it brought embarassment on the household.

“My determination was strong enough to make them change their minds,” she stated.

Sambe now likewise coaches regional ladies, motivating them to establish the physical and psychological strength to ride …