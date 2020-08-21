Senegal seeks to move huge ammonium nitrate stock from Dakar port



Dakar’s port is really close to houses





Senegalese authorities state they have actually requested 2,700 tonnes of ammonium nitrate – the chemical which triggered a huge surge in Beirut – to be gotten rid of from Dakar.

The quantity in Dakar’s port, which is near houses, is almost as much as remained in the Lebanese capital.

Officials state the chemical becomes part of a 3,050-tonne consignment predestined for neighbouringMali

Port authorities state 350 tonnes has actually currently been transferred there.

The federal government states the owner of the consignment has actually asked to save the chemical in a storage facility at Diamniadio, about 30km (20 miles)from Dakar

But the ministry of environment has actually not yet authorized the demand, stating the website has actually not fulfilled all the necessary conditions, consisting of performing an ecological and social effect research study.

“We have asked the owner to make arrangements so that the product can be transported outside Senegal,” among the ministry authorities Baba Drame informed the AFP news company.

It is unclear who the owner …