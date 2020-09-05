Send a birthday card to the oldest living WWII vet in the US as he turns 111

Lawrence Brooks served as a assistance employee in the primarily Black American 91st Engineer Battalion stationed in New Guinea and after that the Philippines and reached the rank of personal very first class throughout the war. On September 12, he commemorates his 111thbirthday

The National World War II Museum in New Orleans has actually tossed celebrations for the previous 5 years to honorBrooks Last year , household, veterans, and present military service members commemorated the veteran’s brand-new turning point at the museum, with cupcakes and a musical efficiency by the museum’s singing trio,the Victory Belles

But this year, due to the pandemic, the event will look a little bit various.

The museum is asking Americans around the nation to send birthday cards.

“We just thought there has to be some way that we can still celebrate him in a way that is safe but also gets more people involved,” stated Amber Mitchell, Assistant Director of Public Engagement at the National World War IIMuseum “If we aren’t able to gather in ways that we’re used to, we can always invent new ways to connect or rediscover old ways, like you would with a birthday card,” Mitchell informed CNN. Mitchell stated it is essential to commemorate the stories of genuine heroes like Brooks while they’re with us. “I mean, who doesn’t want to write a card to a person who’s 111 years old?” Mitchel asked. Several hundred cards, presents and flowers have actually been sent out currently. Mitchell anticipates in between 500 and 1,000 cards. On the wedding day, a little group of …

