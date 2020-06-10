Senator Tim Scott Turns The Tables On Democrats After Being Called ‘Token’ Black Republican

In a fiery social media rebuke, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) called out his Democrat colleagues after being accused of being a “token” Republican.

Scott’s response was prompted by left-wing criticism of his efforts to draft police reform legislation for his party.

The draft proposal developed by Scott would provide greater funding for body cameras, require police to report use-of-force altercations to the FBI, and would make lynching a federal hate crime.

Naturally, leftists can not tolerate the idea a black man could possibly identify as a Republican – especially one which is seeking some degree of police reform after the George Floyd case that doesn’t involve defunding law enforcement.

“Not surprising the last 24 hours have seen a lot of ‘token’ ‘boy’ or ‘you’re being used’ in my mentions,” unveiled Scott.

Not surprising the past 24 hours have seen plenty of “token” “boy” or “you’re being used” in my mentions. Let me get this straight…you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over lots of times, or been speaking out for decades drafting this? — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

They Don’t Want Him Speaking Out

Liberals would rather a conservative African-American citizen sit back, shut up, and follow their marching orders. But, as Scott states, that he speaks from the position of first-hand knowledge.

In an interview on Fox News this last weekend, a former prosecutor and congressman Trey Gowdy unveiled that Scott has been stopped by the police seven times in his role as Senator.

“He was stopped from entering the Capitol even though he wears his Senate lapel pin and looks like a CPA,” Gowdy joked. “I look like a gangster and don’t wear my House lapel pin and I was never stopped.”

“Let me get this straight … you DON’T want the person who has faced racial profiling by police, been pulled over dozens of times, or been speaking out for YEARS drafting this?” Scott asked those accusing him to be a token.

And don’t throw “you’re the only black guy they know” at me either. There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate. Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like…I guarantee you won’t like the answer. — Tim Scott (@SenatorTimScott) June 10, 2020

Tears Into Democrats

Scott was just getting warmed up, slamming Democrats over a myth that they’re much more racially diverse than his own party, especially when it comes to staffing.

“And don’t throw ‘you’re the only black guy they know’ at me either,” he railed. “There are only two black Democratic Senators, stop pretending there’s some huge racial diversity gap in the Senate.”

“Ask my Dem colleagues what their staffs look like … I guarantee you won’t like the answer,” the Congressman continued.

Scott is a vocal opponent of the left’s rush to “defund police” over the Floyd case.

“It is not an idea whose time has come. It should never come,” that he said, adding that taking resources from those who protect the community is really a “ridiculous” idea.

Scott has been a longtime supporter of the President after that he emerged from the meeting with Trump in which “hope” about improving race relations was offered.

“He didn’t change his perspective. I certainly can’t change my perspective. Mine’s educated by my experience,” the Republican lawmaker explained at the time. “But the way it closed, I thought, gave me reasons to be hopeful.”

Despite maybe not seeing eye to eye on things, Scott unveiled that Trump genuinely wished to know, “What can I do to make things better?”