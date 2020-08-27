Senator Tim Scott Hit With Racist ‘Uncle Tom’ Attacks After Stirring RNC Speech

On Monday night, Senator Tim Scott (R-SC) offered an effective speech at theRepublican National Convention Unfortunately, he was consequently hit with racist “Uncle Tom” attacks from the Left, which demonstrates how intolerant Democrats actually are towards minorities who decline to fall in line with their mindset.

Scott’s Powerful Speech

“While this election is between Donald Trump and Joe Biden, it is not solely about Donald Trump and Joe Biden,” Scott stated,according to The Hill “It’s about the promise of America. It’s about you and me. Our challenges and heartbreaks, hopes and dreams. It’s about how we respond when tackling critical issues like police reform.”

He went on to applaud the U.S. as a location where anybody can be successful, discussing that he was “living his mother’s American dream” after maturing in a bad, single-parent home.

“She knew that if we could find the opportunity, bigger things would come,” he stated.

Scott then knocked Biden for his abysmal race record, pointing out his previous remarks and record on the 1994 criminal activity costs.

“Joe Biden said if a Black man didn’t vote for him, he wasn’t truly Black. Joe Biden said Black people are a monolithic community,” Scott stated.“It was Joe Biden who said poor kids can be just as smart as white kids.”

