Senator Schumer pushes back on federal flood insurance rates are being adjusted in flood zone areas
Senator Schumer pushes back on federal flood insurance rates are being adjusted in flood zone areas

Dr. Ed Kearns, First Street Foundation Chief Data Officer, joins Yahoo Finance’s Kristin Myers to discuss resistance from Senator Chuck Schumer on the changes in flood insurance rates which would mean an increase in premiums for Americans living in vulnerable flood zones.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR