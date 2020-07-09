Senator Kennedy Says Squad’s ‘BREATHE Act’ Belongs In A Shredder, ‘They’re Marxists’

Senator John Kennedy, a Republican from Louisiana, dismissed the Squad’s recent anti-police legislation, calling them “Marxists” and saying the bill belongs in a shredder.

The BREATHE Act was ushered in with great fanfare early in the day this week by Rep. Rashida Tlaib, along with support from fellow Squad member Rep. Ayanna Pressley, and musician John Legend.

It was created and written by the Electoral Justice Project for the Movement for Black Lives (M4BL), an organization that seeks to “abandon” police, prisons, and any form of punishment for lawbreakers.

Aside from defunding the police, Tlaib’s legislation also seeks to defund the Defense Department, provide reparations, close all federal prisons, remove police from schools, and open all American borders.

Into the Shredder

Speaking with Fox News’ Trace Gallagher, Kennedy quipped that the Squad’s bill, a criminal’s dream come true, caused it to be look like these were competing in the “woke Olympics.”

“I have looked at the congresswomen’s bill,” that he said. “It is clearly a serious effort to compete in the woke Olympics. I would give it a 9.7.”

Kennedy then explained that the only place the legislation belongs is in the trash.

“As an American who feels gratitude, not hatred for my country though, the only way I know how to improve their bill is with a shredder,” that he continued.

Kennedy added that the Squad “have the right to say what they want,” but noted nobody else in the Senate is “taking it very seriously.”

Sen. John Kennedy on Rashida Tlaib/Ayanna Pressley bill to abolish police and close prisons

“It is clearly a serious effort to compete in the Woke Olympics. I would give it 9.7. The only way I know how to improve their bill is with the shredder.” pic.twitter.com/DhVbovacTo — Rising serpent 🇺🇸 (@rising_serpent) July 8, 2020

Blasts The Squad

Aside from Kennedy’s sense of humor, that he also has a knack for spelling things out basically. Terms that even members of the Squad can understand.

He did just that, running down a listing of reasons that he, as a Republican, has more love for America than they are going to ever have.

Every civilization has to have a couple of rules and someone to enforce them. We’re now seeing in America what goes on when we don’t enforce our laws—crime soars and Marxists rejoice. pic.twitter.com/4zUDuoEO6w — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 9, 2020

“I believe in free enterprise,” Kennedy explained. “They’re Marxists. I believe in equal opportunity. They believe in government-guaranteed equal outcome. They don’t believe in the Second Amendment. I believe that love is the answer but I also want a handgun just in case.”

He went on: “They hate cops just because they are cops. I don’t. They think most Americans are racist. I don’t, I’m proud of the fact that we passed 20 civil rights bills and amendments.”

Kennedy ended the segment by predicting the bill would not go very far.

Doesn’t that hinge on what happens in November though? People seem to be forgetting that Biden is leading in the polls at the time of right now. Some outlets are predicting the Democrats could regain get a grip on of the Senate.

Now, in the event you believe these polls? Not necessarily. But is it worth taking a chance on the continuing future of our country? A Biden presidency and also a Democrat majority in both Houses of Congress?

If that occurs, God help us. You will literally watch legislation like the BREATHE Act become law. And it will be the sole law left in America that the left will in actuality follow.