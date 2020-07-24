Senator Ernst Proposes Cutting Off Federal Aid To Anarchist Strongholds

Various cities in America are tolerating lawlessness and anarchy on their streets in an attempt to appease hard left allies of the Democrats in control of those cities.

Antifa, Black Lives, CHAZ, CHOP, and other secessionist and domestic terrorist names are now part of the American lexicon because cowards like Seattle’s Jenny Durkan and Portland’s Ted Wheeler believe by appeasing ravening animals they can manipulate the violence and mayhem to their own political benefit. But as the Bible says, “He that troubleth his own house shall inherit the wind.”

Now, GOP lawmakers want to take them at their word. If the denizens and leadership of Portland and Seattle virtually do not want to be part of the United States, a result this writer predicted almost a year a half ago, so be it. But as such, they should not receive federal funds from the U.S. government. Republicans in the House and Senate want to see that, the ending of federal funds, happen. They will propose a bill to make it so.

That’s why, in a first step, on Wednesday Senator Joni Ernst, R-IA, and more than two dozen GOP members of Congress sent a letter asking the Office of Management and Budget (OMB) to prevent federal funding from going to cities that permit autonomous zones, secessionist areas, or anarchist playgrounds. The cities obviously in mind are Portland and Seattle.

They wrote to OMB, “Most concerning, various city officials have used their platforms and taxpayer dollars to promote their existence, facilitate their expansion and clean up the destruction. In Seattle, where an ‘autonomous zone’ persisted for weeks and was only stopped after a string of shootings and murders, local officials’ abysmal judgment has a budgetary effect, as the city wrestles with a $300 million revenue shortfall. Law-abiding citizens should not have to pay for their abdication of responsibility.”

“In FY2019, the federal government provided the top 20 most populous U.S. cities over $88 billion in taxpayer dollars. That money comes from the people and should have been spent to protect them, not put them in harm’s way. The most fundamental duty of these cities is to provide security for law-abiding citizens. Instead, we have seen businesses destroyed and lives senselessly taken. Thank you for your time, and we look forward to your leadership in ensuring transparency for tax-payer dollars used to enable anarchy.”

The letter was co-signed by 29 GOP members of Congress, including Senators Tom Cotton, Steve Daines and Thom Tillis and House members Dan Bishop and Louie Gohmert.

“Anarchy cannot continue on our streets. If city officials or state leaders fail to do their job and protect their citizens, the federal government – American taxpayers – aren’t going to pay for it,” said Ernst in a press release.

If the bill becomes law, any state or “political subdivision found to be in violation” will have their federal funding cut in FY2021 – “and each year thereafter” – if an anarchist area exists within city borders. This should be just the beginning. This anarchist and terrorist bacillus needs to be eradicated now, to use an ironic quote, “by any means necessary.”

