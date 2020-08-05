Senate set to delay recess amid stimulus gridlock

Mitch McConnell has said the US Senate will be in session next week, as lawmakers and the White House delay summer holidays in a scramble to cut a deal on a further round of economic stimulus.

“We’re certainly going to be in next week,” Mr McConnell, the Senate’s top Republican, said on Capitol Hill on Wednesday. “We’ll see what happens after that.”

The Senate had been scheduled to break up for a summer recess at the end of this week. However, lawmakers have faced growing calls to stay in Washington to hammer out an agreement on extending economic benefits that ran out at the end of last month.

Congress has already appropriated nearly $3tn in economic relief in response to the coronavirus crisis. But as many states struggle with rising numbers of Covid-19 infections, and benefits introduced in earlier funding packages run out, politicians are under pressure to spend more ahead of November’s US elections.

More than 25m Americans have filed for unemployment insurance since the coronavirus outbreak began. A supplementary $600 a week in jobless benefits was introduced in March as part of the $2tn Cares Act. That extra assistance ran out last week.

Democrats want the $600-a-week extra unemployment assistance to continue through at least the end of the year, but some…