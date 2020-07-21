Senate Republicans split with White House over key elements of emerging GOP stimulus plan

“I don’t think that’s a particularly good idea personally,” Senate Majority Whip John Thune, a South Dakota Republican, said on Monday, rejecting the call by the White House to tie money for schools to reopening “I think it’s better to let the school districts and local officials decide what’s best. I just don’t think you can come up with a national federal policy that’s one size fits all. The circumstances are very different.”

A growing number of Senate Republicans may also be throwing cool water on President Donald Trump’s push for a payroll tax cut as part of the package and White House efforts to deny additional money for testing and tracing.

The GOP plan has little chance of becoming law since Democrats are almost certainly planning to block it. But it’s going to nevertheless serve as an opening bid by Republicans before bipartisan negotiations over another stimulus begin in earnest.

Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley, a Republican from Iowa, pushed back on the idea of including a payroll tax cut in the emerging GOP recovery plan, saying on Monday that it’s a “public relations problem” and would have little economic impact. Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas warned that the payroll tax cut “divides our conference,” while Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell would not say whether Republicans will accept a payroll tax cut as he walked off the Senate floor Monday afternoon.

“There are a lot of Republicans who don’t like it, for a lot of different reasons,” Thune said of a payroll tax cut. “One of which is we don’t think it changes behavior. I mean if you get a $60 increase in your check in the fourth quarter of this year, when you already got all kinds of holiday stuff going on — the difference between that and getting a check in the mail that you actually like … I think if you want to get something out of it for the economy (direct payments) make a lot more sense.”

On the issue of testing and tracing, GOP Sens. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, Susan Collins of Maine, Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia yet others stressed to reporters on Monday that more money for testing is important in the next stimulus, breaking with the White House posture that additional money for the united states Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for contact tracing and testing must not be included in the next round of aid.

Collins, who’s up for reelection, said, “I certainly want to see money for testing. Testing is essential to the reopening.”

Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows met with GOP senators at the Capitol on Monday, including Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, chair of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee, and Rules Committee chair Roy Blunt of Missouri and will meet again on Tuesday in order to sort out differences on funding, particularly regarding testing, ahead of another stimulus bill.

Republican Sen. Richard Shelby of Alabama, who chairs the powerful appropriations committee, told reporters, “We’re trying to figure out how to deliver the best thing in this crisis to our schools, our students.”

“Schools was a very big component” of discussions, Mnuchin said, adding, there’s “a lot of money” for that proposal.

Leaving the meeting with Mnuchin and Meadows, Alexander said that he believes “we should fund testing as generously as it needs to be funded.”

Meadows told reporters the meeting was “extremely productive,” and added that “we’re optimistic we’ll be able to find enough funding to meet the needs across the board.”

Lawmakers have a major feat to accomplish as they try to put together a brand new stimulus proposal that can allow it to be across the finish line in a deeply divided Congress and in the midst of an election year.

Democrats and Republicans are already at odds over competing priorities they want to start to see the bill concentrate on with no clear solution to reconcile major differences.

The pushback from top Republicans to the idea of including a payroll tax cut in the legislation, which Trump has been championing, and also other White House priorities underscores the extent of divisions that will need to be overcome to pass any legislation, not merely between Democrats and Republicans, but within the Republican Party aswell. The President has recently said that he would consider maybe not signing the stimulus package if the payroll tax is not contained in the package.

McConnell hasn’t yet indicated whether the GOP will include a payroll tax cut in the Republican proposal despite Trump’s demands, according to a senator who met with the GOP leader on Monday. McConnell also indicated the GOP has not yet sorted out how to extend jobless advantages to those who are losing $600 weekly at week’s end.

Asked about the possibility of a payroll tax cut, Cornyn told CNN on Monday, “I think it divides our conference because the Social Security and Medicare trust funds are not exactly on solid ground.”

“We need to do something in that space anyway, but cutting the revenues by payroll tax is problematic because eventually you’re going to have to raise it anyway and you’re just exacerbating the already difficult status that both of those trust funds are in,” he said.

Grassley also warned about how people may perceive such a cut, since enacting such a tax break might have an effect on the Social Security trust fund. Grassley said that even though Congress would replenish the fund, people would think Washington is “raiding it.”

“People would think that we’re hurting Social Security funds when we’re really not,” Grassley said, explaining why that he thinks it may be a “public relations problem.”

At the White House on Monday, Trump reiterated his support for a payroll tax cut throughout a meeting with Republican leaders.

“It’s been proven to be successful,” Trump said. “It’s a big savings to the people. It’s a tremendous saving.”

McConnell said that he plans to follow along with the White House meeting with a discussion among members at Tuesday’s GOP lunch to “see if we can develop kind of a common approach to this on our side,” and he’ll start to reach out to the Democrats, that he said.

In addition to GOP pushback, Democrats are also against the inclusion of a payroll tax cut. But the President has kept championing the theory, telling “Fox News Sunday” when it comes to a stimulus package, “I would consider not signing it if we don’t have a payroll tax cut.”

Some Senate Republicans have already balked at the enormous costs associated with the already-enacted stimulus measures, which total in the trillions of dollars, and so are reluctant to pay significant amounts of extra cash. A payroll tax cut could find yourself increasing the deficit, an element of the policy proposal that could allow it to be less likely to win GOP support.

Grassley argued on Monday that the better solution to stimulate the economy is through yet another round of stimulus checks — instead of passing a law to impose a tiny cut in American workers’ payroll taxes.

“If the purpose of (a payroll tax cut) or a check is to stimulate the economy and help people in need, I think when a person has a check in his hand … I think that’s going to do more economic good than if we dribble out $30 every paycheck,” Grassley said in the Capitol. “Because people are going to notice it and maybe take some action as a result.”

Asked if he’s available to both stimulus checks and a payroll tax break, Grassley said: “I don’t think you can fit them in the approximate (price tag) … Let’s say approximately $1 trillion: I don’t think you can fit them both in.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Monday.