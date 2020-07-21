Senate GOP plans another round of direct checks for Americans in next relief bill, McConnell says

“Speaking of building on what worked in the CARES Act, we want another round of direct payments” McConnell said, referring to the past coronavirus bill that offered payments of up to $1,200 for individuals and $2,400 for families.

The details of the final proposal remain a work in progress, with White House negotiations and Republicans shuffling back and forth to meetings each day in an endeavor to coalesce around a unified over all plan in the range of $1 trillion.

McConnell added that Republicans want additional direct payments “to help American families keep driving our national comeback” and “helping to create more American jobs is an urgent moral priority.”

In his remarks, almost all leader failed to further specify how much and what income bracket Americans would need to be in to qualify for stimulus checks. It has been discussed within the Republican ranks whether the checks should be more directly geared towards lower income individuals, but it remains an open question.