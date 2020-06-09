Senate GOP dodges over Trump’s baseless Buffalo tweet: ‘I would rather not hear it’

At a information convention following a Republican coverage lunch, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky refused to say whether or not Trump’s tweet was acceptable.

CNN pressed him twice, and he as an alternative pointed to the work led by GOP Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina to attempt to put collectively a police reform package deal.

Sen. Kelly Loeffler, a Republican from Georgia, would not reply a query concerning the President’s tweet as she hopped on an elevator together with an aide within the Capitol.

CNN printed out a replica of the President’s tweet and tried to learn it to Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska, who stated he hadn’t seen it, after which stated: “I don’t want to comment right now. I’m on my way to a meeting. I’ll see it when I see it.”

Sen. Ron Johnson of Wisconsin instructed CNN he hadn’t seen the tweet, however he additionally did not need it learn to him. “I would rather not hear it,” he stated as he walked onto an elevator.

“Voters can evaluate that,” Republican Sen. Lamar Alexander of Tennessee stated, including: “I’m not going to give a running commentary on the President’s tweets.”

Sen. Steve Daines of Montana, a susceptible Republican whom Trump praised Tuesday on Twitter, stated when requested concerning the tweet: “The violence we are seeing across the nation is heartbreaking. We all need to pull together — both for civility and peaceful dialogue.”

He did not reply to a query about whether or not Trump ought to have tweeted concerning the Buffalo incident.

Video of the altercation in Buffalo reveals a row of officers strolling towards the person and two pushing him. His head bleeds onto the sidewalk as officers stroll previous him, some trying down at him.

GOP Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida declined to weigh in on Trump’s tweet on his means right into a listening to, saying, “I didn’t see it, you’re telling me about it. I don’t read Twitter, I only write on it.” Pressed on it later, Rubio stated he could not make a judgment as a result of he did not know something concerning the man who was pushed to the bottom.

“I have no information about that man or who he is,” Rubio stated.

Republican Sen. John Cornyn of Texas stated that he hasn’t seen the tweet: “You know a lot of this stuff just goes over my head.”

Rick Scott, a Republican from Florida, additionally instructed CNN that he did not see Trump’s tweet and that whereas he watched the video of the person in Buffalo, he did not watch it intently sufficient to know what occurred.

Republican Sen. Mitt Romney of Utah was important of the tweet, nevertheless, telling CNN, “I saw the tweet it was a shocking thing to say and I won’t dignify it with any further comment.”

Republican Senate Majority Whip John Thune of South Dakota stated in his response that: “It’s a serious accusation which should only be made with facts and evidence and I haven’t seen any yet.”

Asked if the President ought to cease making such accusations, Thune stated: “Well I think that’s a given. But most of us up here would rather not be political commentators on the President’s tweets. That’s a daily exercise, which I know you have to cover but we are. Like I said of what I seen, saw the tweet, saw the video, that’s serious accusation.”

The incident in Buffalo has generated nationwide consideration amid nationwide protests and unrest after George Floyd was killed whereas in Minneapolis police custody.

Fifty-seven law enforcement officials in Buffalo resigned from the power’s emergency response staff following the suspension of the 2 officers who’re seen on video pushing the 75-year-old man. An investigation is underway in a protest incident that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat, referred to as “wholly unjustified and utterly disgraceful.”

Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Tuesday criticized Senate Republicans for largely staying silent and refusing to criticize the President over the tweet.

“Republicans have been ducking and dodging about this,” Schumer stated. “When a 75-year-old man is pushed to the floor and he’s bleeding and Donald Trump blames the victim and comes up with a conspiracy theory probably put out by the Russians about who this man is — that’s a disgrace. They can’t even speak out on that? Wow.”

This story has been up to date with extra developments Tuesday.