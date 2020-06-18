Senate GOP defiant over decision to block Bolton from testifying

All but two Senate Republicans voted against hearing from Bolton or any other witnesses in the Senate’s impeachment trial earlier in the day this year following the House’s impeachment. They said Thursday that Bolton’s new book hasn’t changed their minds, even though many declined to weigh in on the allegations themselves.

“No. We never should have had an impeachment trial,” said Sen. Ron Johnson, a Wisconsin Republican, when asked if the Senate should have called Bolton as a witness.

“The House didn’t think it was important,” said Sen. Cory Gardner, a Colorado Republican up for reelection in 2020, repeating a criticism Senate Republicans leveled frequently throughout the Senate trial.

Asked about his reaction to Bolton’s allegations that Trump told Xi it absolutely was the right call to build concentration camps for Uyghur Muslims , Gardner interrupted the question to say, “I haven’t read the book.”

Sen. Marco Rubio, a Florida Republican who introduced the Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act that Trump signed Wednesday, said he had no reason to believe Bolton was lying about Trump’s comments, but he did not have proof it was true either.

“I don’t know if that happened, because I’m not in the meeting,” that he said on Thursday. “I can’t opine on a meeting I wasn’t in.”

In the book, Bolton writes about multiple episodes where Trump sought to help foreign leaders. He charges that Trump told Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan he’d “take care of things” after Erdogan raised a federal investigation right into a Turkish bank violating Iranian sanctions. Bolton also writes that Trump urged Xi to buy US agriculture products to help his reelection prospects.

“He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome,” Bolton writes.

Sen. John Barrasso of Wyoming, a member of Republican leadership, dismissed the allegations that Trump was seeking reelection help from Xi. “Different people use different sales techniques. I’m for selling agriculture. I’m from Wyoming. We want agriculture products sold to China,” Barrasso said.

Asked about Bolton’s allegation Trump explicitly tied it to his reelection, Barrasso said: “Every president has, one way or another, thought they ought to be reelected. I think President Trump should be reelected. I support his reelection, I’m for it.”

During the impeachment trial, Democrats had hoped to sway moderate Republican senators, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Lamar Alexander of Tennessee, to vote to subpoena Bolton along with other witnesses. Both ultimately voted against hearing from witnesses.

Murkowski said Thursday she failed to regret that decision in light of the new allegations from Bolton.

“I made the decision that I made at the time that I made it and there’s no going back,” Murkowski said. “I don’t regret that decision. Like I said, there’s no going back.”

Alexander argued Thursday that he did not “need any more witnesses to prove to me that the President did what he was accused of doing.”

“What I said was that was inappropriate, but it was not something for which the President of the United States should be removed from office for,” Alexander said.

Several Republicans declined to discuss Bolton’s allegations Thursday. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell was silent when asked by a reporter for his reaction to Bolton telling ABC News in an interview that Trump was “unfit for office.”

Bolton’s potential testimony swirled over both the House’s impeachment inquiry and the Senate’s impeachment trial, as Trump’s national security adviser was involved with key episodes of the House’s allegations that Trump pressured Ukraine to investigate Biden while withholding a White House meeting and $250 million in security aid.

The House sought Bolton’s testimony, but he threatened to file a lawsuit if he was subpoenaed, and House Democrats opted maybe not to just take the matter to court. Then Bolton said he was willing to testify in the Senate trial, however the Senate voted 51-49 to dismiss a motion to subpoena him. Republican Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Mitt Romney of Utah voted in favor of the subpoena.

“I think it’s the House’s job to impeach. I think it’s the Senate’s job to try,” said Sen. Todd Young, an Indiana Republican. “So, there was a full record admitted in. We don’t need to relitigate that.”

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff, a California Democrat who led the House’s impeachment investigation, said in a statement Thursday that House leaders were considering their options how to respond to Bolton’s allegations. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi criticized Bolton at a news conference Thursday, saying that he was “so arrogant” in refusing to testify and then criticizing Democrats for not spending more time on the matter.

“We’ll make a judgment,” she said if the House would respond to Bolton. “We’ll be discussing how the American people are best served by oversight. The public has a right to know.”

This story has been updated with additional developments Thursday.