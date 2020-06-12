Senate Democrats just got a big break

In clearing the 50% mark, Ossoff — along side national Democrats — avoids what could have been a two-month runoff that would never have only been costly but additionally would have truncated the timeline to rally behind the eventual nominee.

While Perdue’s bid for a second term draws less attention than appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s ongoing struggles in her first six months in office, there is little question that Georgia’s changing demographics — and distaste for President Donald Trump among suburban women — have made hawaii a battleground at the presidential and Senate level.

(Nota bene: Both of Georgia’s US Senate seats are up in November because Loeffler’s appointment only carries through this election; she actually is seeking to fill the final 2 yrs of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.)