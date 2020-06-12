Senate Democrats just got a big break

By
Jackson Delong
-

In clearing the 50% mark, Ossoff — along side national Democrats — avoids what could have been a two-month runoff that would never have only been costly but additionally would have truncated the timeline to rally behind the eventual nominee.

While Perdue’s bid for a second term draws less attention than appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s ongoing struggles in her first six months in office, there is little question that Georgia’s changing demographics — and distaste for President Donald Trump among suburban women — have made hawaii a battleground at the presidential and Senate level.

(Nota bene: Both of Georgia’s US Senate seats are up in November because Loeffler’s appointment only carries through this election; she actually is seeking to fill the final 2 yrs of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.)

Don’t believe me? Just ask Perdue! “Here’s the reality: The state of Georgia is in play,” Perdue said in late April, according to an audio recording of a call with “Women for Trump” obtained by CNN. “The Democrats have made it that way.”
Now, it’s worth noting that Democrats have not won a Senate seat in hawaii since 2000, when former Gov. Zell Miller won a special election. (Miller later spoke on behalf of President George W. Bush’s 2004 reelection at the Republican National Convention, even though he never left the Democratic Party.)
And Democrats spent months touting Democrat Michelle Nunn’s candidacy against Perdue in 2014 only to watch as the Republican cruised to an 8-point win in the open-seat contest.

All of which ensures that there is cause to be somewhat skeptical that Ossoff can beat Perdue, a reliable vote for Trump over his first six years in office.

Everything likely needs to go right for Ossoff to win. But avoiding a runoff was the first key piece of that puzzle.

Ossoff, among the best Democratic fundraisers in the country, are now able to spend his summer collecting cash to fit Perdue’s $9 million bank account while putting in place the organizational pieces that he needs to have a chance.

And that’s a big win — for Ossoff and his party.

The Point: The name of the overall game right now for Senate Democrats looking to retake the majority in the fall is expanding the playing field in order that they have more margin for error. Ossoff’s outright primary win helps that cause.

