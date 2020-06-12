Senate Democrats just got a big break

In clearing the 50% mark, Ossoff — along side national Democrats — avoids what could have been a two-month runoff that would never have only been costly but additionally would have truncated the timeline to rally behind the eventual nominee.
While Perdue’s bid for a second term draws less attention than appointed Republican Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s ongoing struggles in her first six months in office, there is little question that Georgia’s changing demographics — and distaste for President Donald Trump among suburban women — have made hawaii a battleground at the presidential and Senate level.
(Nota bene: Both of Georgia’s US Senate seats are up in November because Loeffler’s appointment only carries through this election; she actually is seeking to fill the final 2 yrs of former Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term.)
All of which ensures that there is cause to be somewhat skeptical that Ossoff can beat Perdue, a reliable vote for Trump over his first six years in office.
Everything likely needs to go right for Ossoff to win. But avoiding a runoff was the first key piece of that puzzle.
And that’s a big win — for Ossoff and his party.
The Point: The name of the overall game right now for Senate Democrats looking to retake the majority in the fall is expanding the playing field in order that they have more margin for error. Ossoff’s outright primary win helps that cause.