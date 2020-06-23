Senate Democrats: GOP policing bill isn’t ‘salvageable’

In a brand new letter to Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, Sen. Chuck Schumer, a Democrat from New York, writes that the GOP bill is “not salvageable,” and Democrats are demanding a bipartisan negotiation forward of a ground vote.

“We will not meet this moment by holding a floor vote on the JUSTICE Act, nor can we simply amend this bill, which is so threadbare and lacking in substance that it does not even provide a proper baseline for negotiations. This bill is not salvageable and we need bipartisan talks to get to a constructive starting point,” the letter reads.

Schumer sends the letter with Democratic Sens. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Kamala Harris of California. Both senators have their very own Democratic policing laws they sponsored.

“The Senate is uniquely positioned to lead when it comes to reforming and reimagining policing in this country. If we are to do so — we cannot start with a floor vote on the JUSTICE Act. Instead we must begin by considering real and meaningful reforms, such as those found in the Justice in Policing Act, a bicameral bill,” the letter says.