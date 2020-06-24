Senate confirms President Trump’s 200th judicial nominee

Trump, with the aid of a determined McConnell and Senate GOP majority, has significantly reshaped the judiciary during his first term, and the 200th appointment milestone illustrates how lasting his legacy will be, as federal judges serve entire life appointments and several of Trump’s picks have already been young judges who can serve for many years.

“Judicial confirmations may be President Trump’s most important legacy,” said CNN legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin. “They will shape the nation’s laws on abortion, LGBT rights, voting rights and many other issues long after Trump leaves office.”

The 200 confirmations is likewise a permanent part of McConnell’s legacy. The Kentucky Republican, who is up for re-election this year, played a key role in changing Senate rules to both speed up the procedure of confirming judicial nominees eliminating the 60-vote threshold for minority filibusters.