By Mark Hosenball

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Russia used Republican political operative Paul Manafort and the WikiLeaks site to attempt to assistance now-U.S. President Donald Trump win the 2016 election, a Republican- led Senate committee stated in its last evaluation of the matter on Tuesday.

WikiLeaks played an essential function in Russia’s effort to help Republican Trump’s project versus Democrat Hillary Clinton and most likely understood it was assisting Russian intelligence, stated the 966-page report, which is most likely to be the most conclusive public account of the 2016 election debate.

The report discovered President Vladimir Putin personally directed the Russian efforts to hack computer system networks and accounts associated with the Democratic Party and leakage details damaging to Clinton.

Asked about the report at an occasion in Yuma, Arizona, Trump stated: “I don’t know anything about it. I didn’t read it.”

“It’s all a hoax,” Trump informed press reporters.

The Senate Select Committee on Intelligence declared Manafort worked together with Russians, consisting of oligarch Oleg Deripaska and “Russian intelligence officer” Konstantin Kilimnik, previously, throughout, and after the election.

