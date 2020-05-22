Sen. Tim Scott: Biden’s new comment on black voters is ‘most arrogant and condescending’ thing I’ve ever heard

POOL REPORTER BOOTED FROM BIDEN FUNDRAISING CALL

Scott, R-S.C., mentioned such feedback should not stunning contemplating Biden’s report in “sponsoring a crime bill in the 1990s that jailed more African-American males than any other legislation.”

“And President Trump comes along, and through his criminal justice reform, corrects the absolute mistakes made by Joe Biden; 1.3 million African-Americans voted for Trump. He’s saying to 1.3 million African-Americans that you are not black? Who in the heck does he think he is? That is the most arrogant, outrageous comment that I’ve heard in a very long time and I take offense to that.”

The dustup occurred 17 minutes into the previous vp’s interview on “The Breakfast Club” – a nationally broadcast morning speak present widespread with black listeners – when a Biden aide tried to finish the interview, prompting the host to cost, “You can’t do that to black media.”

The presumptive Democratic presidential nominee harassed that his spouse had an upcoming engagement, and steered he must go whether or not coping with “white media” or “black media.”

“Uh, oh … I’m in trouble,” he joked as he referred to creating his spouse late. Biden and his spouse Jill Biden share the identical studio within the basement of their house in Wilmington, Del.

After Charlamagne tha God, who is black, then requested Biden to come back again on this system once more and the previous vp agreed, the host added, “It’s a long way to November. We’ve got more questions.”

That’s when Biden dove right into a rapid-fire protection of his report with the black group.

“I tell you if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black,” he mentioned.

It’s unclear whether or not Biden meant to refer solely to the host or to the black group as an entire.

But the “You ain’t black” second reverberated on social media, with the host retweeting quite a lot of listeners complaining about it. Biden “should never say to a black man ‘You ain’t black’ under ANY circumstances,” one wrote.

President Trump’s marketing campaign, in the meantime, rapidly highlighted the clip, tweeting, “This is disgusting.”

Biden nonetheless has loved widespread help amongst black voters, not simply typically election polls – Fox News polling reveals black voters favor Biden over Trump by 76-12 p.c – however in the course of the major battle. His victory within the South Carolina major, boosted by black voters’ help, helped revive his then-struggling marketing campaign and catapult him towards a dominating efficiency on Super Tuesday.

Fox News’ Paul Steinhauser contributed to this report.