Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3iM1ESH
During his speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) made the case to Americans that they needed to support President Donald Trump against Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Check out CNN’s facts first database:
#GOPConvention #CNN #News
Sen. Tim Scott at RNC: Next American century can be better than the last
Want more of the latest 2020 election videos? Watch them here: cnn.it/3iM1ESH