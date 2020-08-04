Sen. Ron Wyden says Trump’s FCC Section 230 shuffle is a ‘disaster’

Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) says President Donald Trump’s recent handling of Federal Communications Commission nominations is a “disaster.” Earlier this week, the Trump administration withdrew the nomination of Republican FCC commissioner Michael O’Rielly, shortly after O’Rielly criticized an executive order demanding that the agency unilaterally revise Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act.

In an interview with The Verge, Wyden — one of the coauthors of Section 230 — said the move called the agency’s independence into question. “I think his handling of it is a disaster. One nomination after another is brought up, and the litmus test is: will the nominee do exactly what the president of the United States wants to do on any given issue at any particular moment?” said Wyden. “I think the bottom line is basically about working the refs, bullying the tech companies, and forcing Twitter and other platforms to print his lies.”

Wyden also announced an upcoming privacy bill called The Fourth Amendment Is Not For Sale, which would ban law enforcement agencies from buying information from data brokers to circumvent normal warrant processes. And he’s dubious of the range of legislation that’s been brought to amend Section 230, arguing that they would “restrict free speech in…