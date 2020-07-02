Sen. Rick Scott: Coronavirus mandates – Americans will make the right decisions if given more information

In a free society we have the right to do something stupid, and we have a tendency to regularly exercise that right. But if you are ignoring commonsense precautions, you are not only endangering yourself and others, you are also prolonging the economic pain for this country. If we should get our country open again, get people back again to work and get our economy to kick into gear, Americans must heed warns to just take this threat seriously.

AMUSEMENT PARKS WORKING TO GET OVER COVID-19 ROLLER COASTER

In the end, elected officials must trust the American people and value their right to make their own decisions and be responsible for their own outcomes.

If you pay attention to the press, they want our government to mandate face masks and shut down our economy again because of spiking coronavirus cases. This will be a huge mistake and could just take us from the recession to a depression. Re-closing our economy can only be supported by those who know virtually nothing about how exactly the American economy works and people who have no idea what it really is like to battle to pay the bills.

My mom had an eleventh-grade education and my adopted dad a sixth-grade education. We were poor, but not dumb. My parents had good sense.

Here’s what we truly need from government: the facts. Our elected leaders need to be more forthcoming and quit caring about whether the press says they are performing a great job.

Federal and state health agencies have to give out more information on the existing medical conditions of these getting sick, who is recovering and what the long-term aftereffects of the coronavirus are. We need to know how our doctors are coming with finding therapeutics that work and where are we on the vaccine. Treat us like we’re knowledgeable and all in this together, since we’re.

More from Opinion

At the state and local level, inform us the geographic areas where we are seeing the virus spread, the businesses who’ve had employees and clients test positive and what they are doing about preventing any future spread. If you know gyms, bars, nail salons, assisted living facilities are spreaders, tell us and we will avoid them. Tell us which flights have experienced employees or passengers test positive and which airlines are refusing to enforce social distancing policies. The more information we’ve, the better decisions we will make.

Give the American people the good thing about the doubt that we care about our families, friends and co-workers.

CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

When I was governor and we had hurricanes, my job was to obtain everyone good information so they could make good decisions for their loved ones. And they did. They evacuated, stocked up on necessities and went along to shelters. When we had the Zika health care crisis, we told everyone where we saw local transmission. The public stayed away from those locations and the businesses and homeowners made changes.

Politicians and government officials haven’t done a good enough job getting the American people the information they require. The CDC and WHO have given out conflicting information on the efficacy of masks. Public officials were promoting mass protests and downplaying the public health risk while refusing to allow individuals to go to church. Democrat politicians spent weeks calling anybody who warned about this serious threat from Communist China a racist.

Our elected leaders can’t sugar coat where we are. Give us the facts and what they believe we have to do to beat this. The American people will make the right decisions for their families. We will hold one another accountable. Our businesses will figure out how to keep employees and customers safe.

CLICK HERE TO OBTAIN THE FOX NEWS APP

The American people just would like to get back to work, to school and to church and they don’t want the government to inform them what direction to go.

Together we will beat this, just like we always do.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN. RICK SCOTT