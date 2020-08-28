Sen. Rand Paul thanks DC cops for saving him from ‘crazed mob’ after RNC

U.S.Sen Rand Paul, R-Ky, stated he was assaulted by a “crazed mob” of more than 100 individuals after leaving the White House following President Trump’s approval speech at the Republican Convention.

“Just got attacked by an angry mob of over 100, one block away from the White House, he wrote on Twitter early Friday. “Thank you to @DCPoliceDept for actually saving our lives from a crazed mob.”

GRAPHIC LANGUAGE CAUTION FOR TWEETS

Video on social networks appeared to reveal a crowd chasing and jeering Paul, who was accompanied by D.C. authorities as he went back to his hotel. An officer was caught on video being pushed by a protester and was almost overturned. Paul appeared to assist steady the officer.

Police formed a wall around Paul and his other half, Kelley Paul as protesters shouted, “Breonna Taylor” and “no justice, no peace!”

Hundreds of protesters had actually collected outside the White House on Thursday night as President Trump prepared to offer his speech from the South Lawn.

Fencing was established along the boundary of the White House to keep protesters away, however yells might be heard from the South Lawn.

Protesters screamed, “No justice, no peace!” and “Join us!” while holding anti-Trump and Black Lives Matter indications, beating drums and playing other music.

The presentation was total with a band, what seemed a “party” school bus and a character impersonated the notorious Baby Trump holding a.