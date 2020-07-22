Sen. Pat Roberts of Kansas backs Marshall over Kobach in GOP primary

“I believe Roger Marshall will continue the fight for the same issues that ensured my re-election for the last 40 years,” Roberts wrote in a statement, according to KCTV-TV of Kansas City, Mo.

DEM-LINKED GROUP SECRETLY SEEKS TO BOOST REPUBLICAN KRIS KOBACH, AS GOP CALLS OUT PRIMARY MEDDLING

Roberts, chairman of the Senate Agriculture Committee, noted that Marshall has already attracted endorsements from the Kansas Farm Bureau and the Kansas Livestock Association, the Kansas City Star reported.

Marshall has also attracted the backing of former Republican presidential nominee Bob Dole, a former U.S. senator from Kansas who turns 97 years old Wednesday.

Roberts, 84, who has served in the Senate since 1997 and was previously a congressman from 1981 to 1997, previously said he would remain neutral in the GOP Senate race, the Star reported.

President Trump has been neutral regarding the state’s GOP Senate primary, the newspaper noted.

Earlier this month, Republicans accused Democrats of meddling in the Kansas U.S. Senate GOP primary after a Democrat-linked political action committee released a TV ad calling Kobach “too conservative” and Marshall “soft on Trump and weak on immigration.”