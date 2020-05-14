Sen. Mike Lee Slams FBI For Its ‘Travesty’ Handling Of Flynn Case

On “Fox & Friends” Monday, Republican Senator Mike Lee mentioned that the Senate should reform the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act (FISA) course of considerably within the wake of how the FBI botched the investigation of Michael Flynn.

“There’s no question that this was a travesty at the FBI. And there is no question that this calls out for reform within the FBI,” mentioned Lee, including that he has launched an modification that “would substantially reform FISA and make things like this less possible in the future.”

Lee mentioned he believes his modification, co-sponsored with Democratic Senator Patrick Leahy, might be taken up this week and would go “overwhelmingly.” It would require the FISA courtroom to nominate a 3rd social gathering overseer “with a security clearance” who would maintain tabs on investigators and their paperwork earlier than a warrant for surveillance was accepted.

Lee’s feedback got here after President Trump blasted former President Obama on Sunday for tying him to the Flynn investigation.

Last week, the Department of Justice moved to drop the case towards Flynn, who had been thought-about a key prosecution witness in Robert Mueller’s investigation into the Trump marketing campaign and supposed Russian collusion, of which none was discovered.

Trump retweeted Bloomberg columnist Eli Lake, who mentioned he has been totally going by means of the interview transcripts that had been lately launched from Mueller’s investigation. Lake wrote, “It’s now clear why every Republican on [Rep. Adam Schiff’s] committee in 2019 called for his resignation. He knew the closed-door witnesses didn’t support his innuendo and fakery on Russia collusion.”

Flynn Was Framed

On Sunday, Flynn’s lead lawyer accused investigation officers of making an attempt to border her consumer, and mentioned President Obama was a part of the plot.

“These agents specifically schemed and planned with each other how to not tip him off, that he was even the person being investigated,” lawyer Sidney Powell informed Fox News, saying that the FBI had been informal with Flynn and supposed proof, not even telling him he was being investigated him and that him mendacity might be thought-about a federal crime to lie throughout their interactions.

“So they kept him relaxed and unguarded deliberately as part of their effort to set him up and frame him,” Powell insisted.