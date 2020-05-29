Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska, the last true publicly undecided Republican senator, said she would oppose witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, meaning the vote that’s slated for Friday is very likely to fail 49-51.
Sen. Lisa Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on witnesses in Trump’s impeachment trial
