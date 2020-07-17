Sen. Kennedy Slams NYT Op-Ed Praising Biden

Republican Senator John Kennedy told Fox News’ Shannon Bream Thursday that he had some major problems with a recent New York Times op-ed that praised presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

The Louisiana Republican told Bream that if you believe the words of the op-ed which supposedly offers “hope,” then “you were probably that kid in grade school who always ate the paste.”

Sen. Kennedy on NYT op-ed: ‘My words, not the author’s. America is a depraved country’

Kennedy was citing Nicholas Kristof’s recent piece, titled “We Interrupt This Gloom to Offer … Hope.”

“It’s supposedly about hope. I mean, who can be against hope?” Kennedy asked. “That’s like, that’s like hating golden retrievers.”

But Kennedy said he could not actually find where any hope was in the column.

“Here’s what the article says,” Kennedy said. “My words, not the author’s. America is a depraved country. Most Americans, he says — in my opinion — particularly white Americans, are racist, and misogynistic, and ignorant. They’re morons.”

“And then, the author goes on to say — my words, not his — that the American people are so moronic that they can’t fix their country,” Kennedy gasped.

Americans are despairing, with 2 out of 3 of us fearful of the future. So here’s my effort to introduce something into the conversation: Hope. Yes, we’re profoundly screwed up right now — and that may force change and save us, in a Biden administration https://t.co/0x2yzgwn6U — Nicholas Kristof (@NickKristof) July 16, 2020

Kristof says 2020 is America’s ‘chance at a do-over’ by electing Biden

Kristof wrote Thursday that while the United States is “a mess,” simultaneous “catastrophes have also created conditions that may finally let us extricate ourselves from the mire,” as well as the “grim awareness of [our] national failures.”

Kristof portrayed Trump as the “avatar of failed ‘let them eat cake’ policies, comparing the president to Richard Nixon, but said there is a “chance for a reset” come November.

Kristof wrote that “America’s 50 years of failures had their roots in racism,” but that the Black Lives Matter movement “along with a broad recognition that America has taken a wrong path” creates an “opportunity” for Joe Biden to get elected to the White House.

“Is that a pipe dream?” Kristof asked. “Perhaps. But a series of national crises may have exposed our failings enough to give us a chance at a do-over.”

Unfortunately, some people want to keep our schools closed because they think it gives them a political advantage. That’s sick. A pox on their houses. pic.twitter.com/QXXl5PrONf — John Kennedy (@SenJohnKennedy) July 14, 2020

Kennedy tired of elites who think ‘they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people’

Sen. Kennedy was having none of Kristof Thursday night.

“And so, the answer is to turn America over to the managerial elites,” Kennedy said to Bream. “And, by that, I mean the cultured, cosmopolitan, bacon-wrapped shrimp and tuna tartare crowd who think they’re smarter and more virtuous than the American people.”

“And, the author seems to think that those, that managerial elite, is comprised of what I call the Ritz Carlton Democrats,” the senator said.

“Though I will tell you, I know some big-government Republicans who act the same way,” Kennedy finished.