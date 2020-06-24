Sen. Kamala Harris calls for investment in underserved communities, not completely defunding police

Candles and flowers are put at a makeshift memorial for Andres Guardado on June 19 in Gardena, California. Damian Dovarganes/AP

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors are demanding an independent investigation into the recent L.A. County Sheriff’s Department shooting that killed 18-year-old Andres Guardado.

The board voted unanimously for a motion, supply by Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas, that mandates the inspector general find all evidence throughout the investigation.

“Our principal concern is that the people of this county have a degree of confidence that we have attempted to make sure that there is accountability, transparency, that there is nothing being concealed,” Ridley-Thomas said.

Some background: The L.A. County Sheriff’s Department put a security hold on the coroner’s case, preventing the release of any information beyond the name and age of the deceased. This measure helps to ensure that the independent investigators are granted “immediate and full access to all evidence requested,” including information from the coroner.

The current Inspector General, Max Huntsman, testified that sometimes investigations do call for secrecy.

“But even when there is secrecy, it’s important that there be some kind of means of verifying the integrity of the process,” he said.

Huntsman said that there has been a brief history of a challenge with establishing cooperation. In this case specifically, his office happens to be awaiting an answer from the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department for their request to see video evidence relevant to the case.

Los Angeles Sheriff Alex Villanueva, along side L.A. Police Chief Michel Moore and District Attorney Jackie Lacey, is expected to introduce a new proposal for a countywide task force directed at investigating fatal law enforcement-involved shootings.