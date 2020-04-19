Sen. Graham blasts Pelosi: ‘She hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation’

“So her issue is she hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation,” Graham stated on Fox News’ “Justice with Judge Jeanine.”

“She is condemning President Trump for cutting funds off of the WHO because they’ve been in China’s pocket, as she at one time mentioned, the fact the virus came out of China, that the Chinese Communist Party lied to the American people and the world at large.”

Pelosi blown up Trump’s choice to freeze financing for the THAT, promising Wednesday to “swiftly” obstacle the activity amidst the coronavirus situation. In a declaration, Pelosi, D-Calif, stated the stop in financing amidst the international pandemic was “senseless.”

Graham protected President Trump and also his Chinese traveling restriction for shielding Americans.

“President Trump has done a damn good job protecting this country,” Graham stated. “He folded traveling to China when no one in the globe recommended we should. On March 13 th, he proclaimed a nationwide emergency situation, placed CDC standards right into location that I believe have actually conserved a million Americans.

“You may not agree with me, but I believe if we’d done nothing, if President Trump had not acted March 13th, there’d be a million-plus dead Americans.”

The legislator additionally discussed China’s function in the international pandemic, stating the Communist nation requires to compensate its function.

“Gross negligence and willful deception by the Chinese government has led to 22 million Americans being unemployed and 38,000 Americans dead,” Graham stated. “And China needs to pay.”

