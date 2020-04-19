Sen. Graham blasts Pelosi: ‘She hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation’

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has come under fire from Senator Lindsey Graham for attacking President Trump’s ceasing of WHO funding.

As the Coronavirus pandemic rages, President Trump announced the halting of funds for the WHO. Senator Graham stated that the criticism was “beyond a personal attack.”

“So her issue is she hates Trump to the point of hurting our own nation,” said Graham in an interview with Fox News.

He legitimized Trump’s decision as the WHO “[are] in China’s pocket” and that the Communist Party of China had lied to America and the world at large.

Pelosi, the Democratic representative from California, blasted Trump’s action as “senseless” in a world that requires swift action from the topmost, i.e., WHO and other similar-tier organizations, level against the pandemic.

Graham defended the President’s actions as “a damn good job [for] protecting this country. The travel ban on China protected “a million American lives.”

Blaming the ruling Chinese Communist Party for the pandemic, as has roughly been the Conservative position, Graham voiced the need for the party to atone for its wilful negligence that supposedly cost the world this tragedy; “[…] the Chinese government has led to 22 million Americans being unemployed and 38,000 Americans dead,” Graham said. “And China needs to pay.”

