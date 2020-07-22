Sen. Ernst urges feds to block taxpayer funds for states, cities allowing ‘anarchy’

“Most concerning, various city officials have used their platforms and taxpayer dollars to promote their existence, facilitate their expansion and clean up the destruction,” the letter checks out. “In Seattle, where an ‘autonomous zone’ continued for weeks and was just stopped after a string of shootings and murders, regional authorities’ abysmal judgment has a monetary result, as the city battles with a $300 million income shortage. Law- abiding residents must not have to pay for their abdication of duty.”

Ernst, a Republican member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, asked for that the department “scrutinize any future federal funding that flows to such lawless jurisdictions.”

She likewise asked the OMB to introduce an examination into just how much taxpayer cash was invested by regional authorities to supply, motivate, prompt, or help any prohibited anarchist activity.

ERNST COSTS WOULD CUT FUNDS TO CITIES, STATES THAT PERMIT CHOP-TYPE ZONES

“In FY2019, the federal government provided the top 20 most populous U.S. cities over $88 billion in taxpayer dollars,” Ernst described. “That money comes from the people and should have been spent to protect them, not put them in harm’s way. The most fundamental duty of these cities is to provide security for law-abiding citizens. Instead, we have seen businesses destroyed and lives senselessly taken. Thank you for your time, and we look forward to your leadership in ensuring transparency for tax-payer dollars used to enable anarchy.”

The letter was guaranteed by 29 members of Congress consisting of GOPSens Tom Cotton, Steve Daines, and Thom Tillis and GOPReps Dan Bishop and Louie Gohmert.

This news comes less than one month after Ernst presented legislation to end federal financing for states and regions that “obstruct the rule of law” by allowing self-governing zones to exist beyond authorities control.

The Ending Taxpayer Funding of Anarchy Act particularly targets state and regional authorities who have “abdicated the reserved powers of the state,” and permitted non-governmental stars to use up those obligations in their stead, according to the expense.

“Anarchy cannot continue on our streets. If city officials or state leaders fail to do their job and protect their citizens, the federal government — American taxpayers — aren’t going to pay for it,” Ernst stated last month in a news release.

If her expense ends up being law, any state or “political subdivision” discovered to remain in offense would have their federal financing cut for the 2021– “and each year thereafter”– if an anarchist jurisdiction exists within its borders.

The legislation likewise specifies that if any federal funds go to a non-compliant area, the cash would have to be returned “immediately,” so that it might be reallocated to states and cities that are following the law.