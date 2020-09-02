Sen. Ed Markey defeats a Kennedy in Massachusetts

The long time lawmaker won the main by marketing as the most progressive individual in the race, while highlighting his roots as the boy of a milkman from Malden.

“We made it clear that we’d rather lose fighting as hard as we could for what we believe in than in finding the middle ground,” stated Markey in his success speech. “The progressive movement knows how to fight. We will not surrender.”

About a year earlier, when it ended up being clear that the congressman would run, Markey visited his parents’ gravesite , pondered what to do and what his moms and dads would do, and concluded he needed to run for reelection, according to project supervisorJohn Walsh

His choice might’ve been referred to as absurd. Kennedy, 39, led in the surveys from the start, releasing a project concentrated on social and financial justice while offering a generational modification to the 74-year-old Markey, who has actually served in Congress for over 4 years.

But his critics assaulted Kennedy for not articulating a factor for running besides his own aspiration, and Markey deflected his challenger’s shine by predicting the power of a few of the celebration’s brightest stars. The 2 Democrats didn’t disagree much on policy, however Markey developed himself early on as the earliest adopter of liberal causes, indicating his co-authorship of the Green New Deal and assistance of “Medicare for All.” Markey used retro-hip Nikes and aligned himself withNew York Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, the celebration phenom, and the Sunrise Movement, a younger …

