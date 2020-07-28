Sen. Cruz: Democratic politicians should be held accountable for ‘letting their cities burn’

Similar demonstrations and violent presentations have actually been seen throughout the nation following the death of George Floyd, a Black male in Minnesota who passed away while in cops custody. A video of the May 25 encounter with law enforcement officer revealed a White officer putting his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 8 minutes.

Cruz likewise responded on Tuesday to a Wall Street Journal editorial released Monday entitled, “A Weekend of Urban Anarchy.”

“The weekend’s events were a deliberate assault on public and private property, law enforcement, and public order,” the editorial board composed. “Lawlessness begets lawlessness, and in recent weeks we’ve seen reports of vigilantes and far-right activists joining the melee from Richmond to Philadelphia. Local officials are allowing this disorder to occur, and the more it is indulged the worse it is likely to get.”

In action, Cruz stated: “We’re seeing growing violence, we’re seeing physical attack, we’re seeing radicals, who are attempting to actually take apart our society and none of this should be made complex.

“You have a right to protest. I have a right to protest peacefully. We have a right to speak our minds. The First Amendment protects that,” he continued.

“What you or I don’t have a right to do is hurt somebody else. You don’t have the right to physically assault someone else, to firebomb a police car, to loot and destroy a small business, to murder a police officer and sadly we’ve seen all of that in riots throughout the country.”

Cruz went on to state that “all of that at the same time is being facilitated and even encouraged by democratic politicians who have made a very cynical decision not to allow the police officers to actually do their job and protect physical safety, protect property and so they’ve ordered the police officers to pull back and they’re letting their cities burn.”

Cruz stated as an outcome he presented legislation recently called the Restitution for Economic losses Caused by Leaders who Allow Insurrection and Mayhem, or the RECLAIM Act, which would “hold state and local officials liable when rioters establish lawless ‘autonomous zones’ and officials abdicate their duty to protect their citizens.”

Cruz discussed on Tuesday that “if you are injured or if your property is damaged during a riot, and the local officials have made the deliberate decision to withhold police protection” the costs would permit an individual to take legal action against that city or town and “get triple damages.”

“In addition any city that refuses to provide police protection during a riot is denied eligibility for federal funds because what these Democratic mayors and governors are doing, it is wrong,” Cruz stated. “It’s endangering people’s lives and it’s denying the basic civil rights that every American is entitled to.”

DHS IMPLICATES PORTLAND AUTHORITIES OF MAKING IT POSSIBLE FOR ‘MOB,’ POSTS TIMELINE OF DAMAGE BY ‘VIOLENT ANARCHISTS’

Cruz indicated the violent demonstrations in Portland, where for 60 successive nights rioters have actually been “physically assaulting the federal courthouse” by “trying to burn it down.”

“They’re trying to level it and the federal police officers are doing their job of stopping terrorists from burning the courthouse to the ground and democratic politicians are just standing back,” Cruz stated.

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler has actually consistently required that President Trump eliminate federal representatives released to the city in the middle of criticisms of a heavy-handed action versus protesters and reporters and reports that militarized police workers have actually declined to determine themselves.

Cruz stated that Wheeler requiring federal representatives leave Portland is him actually stating, “‘Go ahead and burn the courthouse to the ground, the federal officials should ignore their responsibility to stop violent acts of terrorism directed at federal property.’

“That’s just not right,” Cruz stated. “It doesn’t make any sense.”

Fox News’ Dom Calicchio added to this report.