Sen. Blackburn: Biden comment ‘shows what the Democrats think of African-American voters’

“This reveals what the Democrats think of African-American voters. They take it without any consideration, they assume that it’s a must to vote for them,” Blackburn told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Blackburn claimed the occasion has the similar perspective towards girls.

“They take women for granted,” she stated. “You’re not totally a lady except you’re supporting a Democrat. That is their thought course of. They don’t think they should earn your vote. Your vote ought to be a given to them.”

The Tennessee Republican claimed this was indicative of Democrats’ general method to the voters, through which they view individuals in accordance with teams as a substitute of as people.

BIDEN ADVISER SYMONE SANDERS BRISTLES AT QUESTION ABOUT ‘YOU AIN’T BLACK’ REMARKS: ‘I’M NOT GOING TO DO THIS’

“And that is one of the big differences, I think, between the parties,” Blackburn continued. “You know, on the subject of girls they need you to be the Stepford Wives of liberalism and tout and parrot all the pieces that they are saying. They take African-American voters without any consideration.”

Meanwhile, she claimed, President Trump “has done more for the African-American community that any president in recent history.” Blackburn particularly pointed to low unemployment and better wages previous to the coronavirus pandemic that has ravaged the financial system.

Blackburn additionally addressed the ongoing controversy round former National Security Adviser Gen. Michael Flynn’s case and specifics concerning a dialogue between his predecessor Susan Rice, then-President Barack Obama, and former FBI Director James Comey previous to Flynn’s FBI interview.

The senator stated that the Senate Judiciary Committee is poised to vote in early June on subpoenas to challenge as half of their investigation of the Russia probe. Blackburn particularly named Rice and Comey as those that they should hear from.

“If we need to do criminal referrals, we will do those,” she stated.

Blackburn closed the interview by talking out towards China, not simply concerning their response to the coronavirus outbreak, however their current imposition of nationwide safety regulation on Hong Kong.

“China is going to be held to account for this,” Blackburn stated. On Saturday, she posted a video to Twitter supporting the individuals of Hong Kong.

“The freedom fighters there are under attack by the Chinese Communist Party,” she stated, referring to China’s efforts to regulate Hong Kong.

“We stand with the people of Hong Kong!” she posted.