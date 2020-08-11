Semiconductors are a weapon in the U.S.-China trade war. Can this chipmaker serve both sides?

What a distinction 2 months can make. In May, Taiwan Semiconductor ManufacturingCo (TSMC), the world’s biggest chipmaker, lost the service of Huawei Technologies– its greatest Chinese consumer and the source of 13% of its income– as a casualty of geopolitical jockeying in between superpowers. But TSMC investors took the loss in stride. And by late July, after a stumble by competitor Intel, TSMC’s stock had actually increased nearly 50% because May, making it among the world’s 10 most important business.

May’s low and July’s high have something in typical: They both show TSMC’s unique function in the international tech economy. Although far from a family name, TSMC manages approximately half of the world’s agreement chip production. Brand- name business that develop their own chips– most significantly Apple– count on TSMC’s first-rate production so they do not need to invest 10s of billions to construct their own factories. Crack open your iPhone and you’ll discover a chip from TSMC. If you might break open an American directed rocket, you ‘d likely discover one there too. Its expertise has raised TSMC toNo 362 on the Global 500, with $35 billion in income. Today it gets 60% of sales from the U.S. and about 20% from mainlandChina

But TSMC’s main location in the silicon community makes it especially …

Read The Full Article