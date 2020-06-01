Semi-truck barrels into George Floyd protesters marching on Minneapolis interstate  

A semi-truck barreled into line of George Floyd protesters marching on a closed interstate close to downtown Minneapolis on Sunday night time.

Video captured the large rig rushing down the I-35W bridge at about 6pm native time as protesters taking over all lanes of visitors fled out of its path.

It’s unclear whether or not the truck struck anybody earlier than it got here to a cease.

Protesters have been seen approaching the driving force’s door and pulling him onto the roadway earlier than police arrived to manage the scene.

The driver was reportedly positioned underneath arrest and brought to the hospital with non-life threatening accidents.

A semi-truck barreled into line of George Floyd protesters marching on Interstate 35 in Minneapolis on Sunday night time

Horrifying visitors cam video of a semi truck going full pace by way of crowds of protesters on the I-35W bridge in Minneapolis. pic.twitter.com/6D7HeTS07g — Jason DeRusha (@DeRushaJ) May 31, 2020

Interstate 35 was closed on Sunday as lots of of protesters gathered to march south throughout all 10 lanes of visitors.

It’s unclear how the semi-truck, which gave the impression to be an oil tanker, managed to achieve entry to the roadway.

The truck was touring northbound when it came across the demonstration and maintained a excessive pace as protesters scattered.

After the truck got here to a cease, a number of protesters approached and pulled the male driver, who has not been named, out of the entrance seat.

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety stated that the driving force was injured however didn’t provide any specifics in regards to the confrontation.

This is a creating story.