‘Selling Sunset’ Stars Mary and Romain Married 19 Months Before TV Wedding

“Selling Sunset” stars Mary Fitzgerald and Romain Bonnet pulled a quick one on their fans when it concerns enjoy … ’cause TMZ’s discovered they really got hitched LONG before they began recording their Netflix program.

TMZ’s got a copy of their license and certificate of marital relationship … and it reveals Mary and Romain got married March 9, 2018 at theVentura Courthouse Check out the doc … a deputy commissioner of civil marital relationships officiated the event and a female called Nicole Young was a witness.

It’s incredibly fascinating for numerous factors. For beginners, the 40-year-old high-end real estate agent– married two times before– got married for a 3rd time 4 months after her divorce from her 2nd hubby was completed.

Secondly, the Netflix reveal begun recording around July, 2018 … significance Mary and Romain had actually been lawfully married for a minimum of 4 months before recording begun. But, hardcore fans are really mindful in season 1, Romain proposed to Mary while they unwinded and laid in bed.

And, another thing … season 2 was focused around Mary preparing her wedding, searching for a bridal gown and hunting locations. Her place failed, and then among her customers provided his sophisticated L.A. home. And, that’s where the TV wedding decreased … on October 12, 2019.