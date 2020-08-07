‘Selling Sunset’ star Chrishell Stause reveals she learned of husband Justin Hartley’s divorce filing via text

She continued: “Because of the insane method which this decreased, individuals desire responses, and I f– king desire responses.”

“In a fight, that’s his go-to, you know? Like, ‘I’m out, I’m out,’” she stated in concerns to the “This Is Us” star’s divorcefiling “I dislike that kind of spontaneous things, however I constantly simply believed, you understand, that’s simply a problem that we overcome it. If that’s actually what you desired, there are much better methods to tackle [it].”

The realty expert then opened about the discussion she had with Hartley, 43, after he texted her about the divorce filing.

“I talked to him right after ‘cause I thought that must be a joke, but that was kind of the end of the communication. What am I supposed to say? What do you say after that?” Stause remembered.

The previous “Days of Our Lives” star continued: “It’s like, now I have to find a place to live. Now I have to scramble and figure this out, you know?”

“When I discovered, …