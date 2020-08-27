‘Selling Sunset’ and ‘Property Brothers’ feel right at home during the pandemic

If you are fortunate enough to have your own domicile, you may just be sitting on your couch and minding your own business when you happen upon one of the many series that can make you want to level up your living space, redecorate or do both.

There is something both comforting and depressing about these shows during the pandemic.

Not to mention lust inducing.

Don’t believe it? Take a look at these.

“Selling Sunset”: Try and watch this Netflix show and not yearn for a 360-degree view of Los Angeles and an infinity pool. I’ll admit that I have become obsessed with this one. Set in LA, the action swirls around The Oppenheim Group, a real estate firm run by twin brothers Brett and Jason Oppenheim, who employ a group of gorgeous female real estate agents selling high-end properties. Even when they aren’t selling, this crew is hanging out in sumptuous homes or locations. (Like, does that life come with the real estate license or no?) And while I came for the houses, the frenemy dynamics on the show between the women was an added bonus. Think of it as the “Real Housewives of Real Estate.” The chef’s kiss is that one of the agents, Chrishell Stause, is a former soap opera actress who rose from poverty and growing up the “smelly girl” in school to being married to “This Is Us” star Justin Hartley….

