‘Sell Ozil and use the money to pay Aubameyang’ – Pennant talks aim at ‘typical Arsenal’ in contract saga

The previous Gunners winger is not shocked to see another star turn getting in the last year of his offer, with history duplicating itself in north London

Allowing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s contract to diminish is “typical Arsenal”, states Jermaine Pennant, with the Gunners informed they ought to check out selling Mesut Ozil and invest those funds in a brand-new offer for their captain.

Prolific Gabonese frontman Aubameyang has actually gone into the last 12 months of his existing terms at Emirates Stadium.

He is yet to devote to an extension, in spite of using no indicator that he is looking somewhere else and routine claims of self-confidence from the likes of Mikel Arteta when it comes to a contract being reached.

Pennant thinks Arsenal ought to now be requiring the problem, with the choice there for them to relocation another huge earner off their books as World Cup winner Ozil discovers himself frozen out.

The previous Gunners winger informed talkSPORT, with Arteta’s side set to go in pursuit of significant flatware when they take in a conference with Chelsea on Saturday: “Winning the FA Cup would make it much easier to keep hold of him, however the reality he’s not playing Champions League football is going to be a huge element in him remaining.

” A gamer of that calibre desires to be playing in the Champions League, all the leading gamers in the world desire …