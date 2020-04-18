‘Selfish’ Bali tourist slammed for overseas travel after they arrived in Australia with coronavirus

A mining employee who determined to travel overseas to Bali for a vacation has been slammed as ‘egocentric’ after he introduced coronavirus again to Australia.

The Rio Tinto worker examined optimistic for COVID-19 after a company-wide screening of 1600 staff in Western Australia this week.

WA Premier Mark McGowan slammed the employee by for taking a vacation through the coronavirus pandemic, throughout a media briefing on Saturday.

‘I simply need to categorical my disappointment at this case,’ he mentioned.

‘It was fairly egocentric and irresponsible to travel to Bali final month throughout these circumstances we have been dealing with. It makes me so indignant.’

Authorities perceive the employee self-isolated after arriving again house nonetheless contact tracing is ongoing to see if the virus has unfold in the neighborhood, reported the West.

The mining large introduced on Friday it will be ramping up screening measures for fly in fly out (FIFO) employees in Western Australia.

Rio Tinto shall be conducting screening controls on the Perth airport to minimise the danger of COVID-19 being introduced in from out of state.

Rio Tinto Iron Ore chief government Chris Salisbury mentioned they’re assured the brand new measures will scale back well being threat to their employees and the communities they function in.

‘Our primary precedence by way of this era is to guard the well being of our staff and communities the place we function. We consider the introduction of fast screening provides one other layer of management to assist stop the transmission of the virus in WA,’ he mentioned.

The employee was one among three new circumstances in Western Australia in a single day, bringing the state’s whole to 544.

The different two circumstances have been from the Artania Cruise ship.