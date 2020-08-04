Self-proclaimed ‘white supremacist’ caught on video knocking out female bartender in Nokomis, deputies say

NOKOMIS,Fla (WFLA)– A Nokomis bartender is on the repair following a violent attack outside Pop’s Sunset Grill onFriday The whole occurrence was recorded on cam by a spectator.

The cellular phone video, gotten by WFLA, reveals a guy determined by deputies as 36- year-old Nicholas Schock shirtless while on a racially-fueled tirade outside the dining establishment. In the video, the Wauchula guy calls himself a white supremacist and states “the Aryan nation will rule the world.”

A report from Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office states dining establishment workers attempted to keep Schock from getting in the family-friendly company. As the scene developed, the video programs Schock approach a female bartender and all of a sudden struck her twice in the face. Witnesses informed deputies the effect of the strikes made the lady pass out.

8 On Your Side talked to the victim’s hubby over the phoneMonday He states his better half has actually been at house recuperating from her injuries.

“She seemed fine for a little while and then she started becoming ill and showing signs of a concussion. We went to a hospital and had her all checked out, but she is still dealing with the concussion, body aches and everything else,” stated Tom Biche.

Biche states he takes pride in his better half’s actions.

“They call her ‘Mama Bear’ at …