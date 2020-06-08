Self-proclaimed KKK leader drove car into protesters at Virginia Black Lives Matter demonstration

A self-described member of the Ku Klux Klan is facing hate crime charges after that he drive his vehicle into a crowd of protesters in Virginia on Sunday.

Henry H. Rogers, 36, was driving recklessly down the median on Lakeside Avenue in Richmond in the vicinity of the protest, he then drove his pickup truck to the protesters, revved the engine and plowed into the group, according to authorities.

Virginia prosecutor said Monday she’s investigating whether hate crimes charges work against Rogers, who reportedly described himself as the highest ranking person in the KKK in their state, not to be incarcerated.

There were no reports of serious injuries from the incident that occurred around 6pm on Sunday.

Harry H. Rogers described himself as president of the KKK Virginia chapter. He was driving recklessly near the protest in Virginia Sunday, ‘drove up to the protesters, revved the engine and drove into the group (right)

His girlfriend said that he went to the BLM protest in Richmond to make sure no-one damaged the statue of Confederate general A.P. Hill (pictured)

Rogers was arrested and charged with assault and battery, attempted malicious wounding and felony vandalism.

‘The accused, by his own admission and with a cursory glance at social networking, is an admitted leader of the Ku Klux Klan and a propagandist for Confederate ideology. We are investigating whether hate crimes charges work,’ Henrico County Commonwealth’s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

One person was checked for injuries but no-one was seriously hurt.

‘While I’m grateful that the victim’s injuries don’t appear to be serious, an attack on peaceful protesters is heinous and despicable and we’ll prosecute to the fullest extent of the law,’ Henrico County Commonwealth´s Attorney Shannon Taylor said in a statement.

‘We lived through this in Virginia in Charlottesville in 2017. I promise Henricoans that egregious criminal act wont go unpunished. Hate doesn’t have place here under my watch.’

Rogers, of Hanover County, made a preliminary court appearance Monday morning where that he agreed to accept a court-appointed attorney and was denied bond, Richmond TV station WTVR reported. He is born back in court in August.

People gather at the Robert E. Lee Monument, now included in protest graffiti, in Richmond, Virginia on Sunday. Rogers’ girlfriend said he took her son to the Black Lives Matter protest to keep watch over the A.P Hill monument under which the Confederate general is buried

The attorney listed for him in court records, George Townsend, failed to immediately reunite a call seeking comment.

A woman who said she was Rogers’ girlfriend and shares a house with him, said in an interview from their house that he went along to make sure no one defaced the A.P. Hill statue in the area.

His mission to protect the Confederate statue under that the general is buried, came after Virginia announced it would finally get rid of the General Robert E. Lee’s offensive monument.

‘He failed to go there with violent tendencies,’ the girlfriend, who desired to remain anonymous for concern with repercussions, told the Richmond Dispatch Times. The woman said she’d received death threats.

She claimed Rogers, also referred to as ‘Skip’, took her 14-year-old son with him to help keep watch and alleged that the protester hit her son.

Paint and protest graffiti covers the Jefferson Davis Memorial in Richmond, Virginia, Sunday carrying out a week of unrest in the usa against police brutality and racism in policing. Jefferson Davis was the president of the Confederate States of America during the Civil War

‘Someone reaches in the truck window and popped my son in along side it of the facial skin,’ she said.

She said she knew because she was on the phone with Rogers after which her asked her: ‘What do I really do?’

The woman insists that following the alleged slap through the automobile window: ‘He tried to operate a vehicle over a median to obtain my son out of danger.’

Rogers was seen at the 2017 Unite the Right rally where Heather Heyer was killed whenever a man rammed his vehicle into protesters. President Trump responded to the incident by saying there have been ‘very fine people on both sides’.

Rogers tried to disrupt Heyer’s memorial two days later when arrived in KKK robes and a Confederate patches.

Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000, call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780.1000 or submit tips on the ‘P3 Tip’ app on a smartphone or tablet.