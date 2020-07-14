Self-described ‘million dollar bogan’ brags about crossing the state border on Harley Davidson

A Victorian real estate agent turned video blogger has bragged about crossing the Queensland border to buy new tyres for his motorbike.

Daniel Hayes, who describes himself as a ‘Million Dollar Bogan’ on his YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video boasting about his foray into Queensland.

Footage from the escapade shows that despite being stopped at the Queensland border by a police officer – who tells Mr Hayes he has travelled from a COVID-19 hotspot – he is somehow allowed to proceed through the checkpoint.

The video begins with Mr Hayes telling the camera he has to get across the border because he ordered new tyres for his Harley Davidson and they were shipped to Queensland.

‘I’ve got to get across that border. If I don’t get across the border, I am going to crack the s—s. Probably end up getting arrested,’ he says.

Daniel Hayes (pictured), who describes himself as a ‘Million Dollar Bogan’ on his YouTube channel, recently uploaded a video boasting about his foray into Queensland

The video, understood to be filmed three weeks ago, then documents his journey from Victoria through New South Wales and to the Queensland border over the space of a few days.

At his arrival at the checkpoint, Mr Hayes shows a police guard a note that he obtained online detailing how a Harley Davidson dealer in Queensland needed to change the rear tyre on his motorcycle.

The police officer initially tells him he will be required to quarantine for 14 days because he had travelled from Victoria where there has been a surge in coronavirus cases.

However, when Mr Hayes tells him he will ‘be out today’ the officer then remarkably lets him through.

‘Alright, I will let you through. But technically you shouldn’t … because you might be full of the lurgy,’ the officer can be heard saying on the video.

The motorcyclist (pictured) after talking the police officer into letting him cross the Queensland border

Mr Hayes (pictured) is a motorcycle enthusiast and has previously used his YouTube platform to raise money for the Movember charity by riding a bike across the Nullarbor Plain

Despite his promise to leave Queensland that day, Hayes then stays overnight at the Gold Coast where he visits popular tourist spot Cavill Avenue and gets a tattoo at a parlour on the busy strip.

But Mr Hayes said he had no regrets about crossing the border.

‘No, I had a great time. It was wonderful to get out before we got locked down again,’ he said.

‘I don’t feel like I broke the law. I felt that I was honest with him and he let me through.

‘I don’t know if I’ve done anything wrong. I gave him my excuse. I showed him the paperwork, which I filled out. I had a letter from Gasoline Alley, and I crossed the border, and he let me through.’

Mr Hayes is a motorcycle enthusiast and has previously used his YouTube platform to raise money for the Movember charity by riding a bike across the Nullarbor Plain.

The Queensland border has been shut since March to contain the spread of coronavirus with hundreds of police patrolling highway checkpoints and stopping thousands of cars.

The state reopened its borders on July 10 to every state and territory except for Victoria which is currently dealing with a second wave of cases.

Victoria reported 177 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with one a returned traveller in hotel quarantine, 25 connected to outbreaks and 151 under investigation.

On Tuesday, this increased with a further 270 cases.

Motorists are stopped at a checkpoint on the Gold Coast Highway at Coolangatta on the Queensland/NSW border border in March

Victoria is dealing with a second wave of coronavirus cases as Melbourne and Mitchell Shire areas go back into lockdown

Traffic is seen on the Pacific Highway in New South Wales near the Queensland Border