Selena Gomez, Rihanna & More Celebs First-Ever Met Gala Looks!
After being postponed for over a year, the Met Gala is finally happening on Monday! So we’re taking a stroll down memory lane and showing you what eight of our fave celebs wore for their very first time on the Met steps!

