Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram, Explains The VERY GOOD Reason She’s Been Away For Months

Selena Gomez has made her return to Instagram!
The 28-year-old took to the social media platform on Wednesday with a video message for her fans after taking some time off amid the pandemic. As you may have seen, Miz Gomez was one of several celebs who handed over their IG accounts to amplify the voices of Black community leaders and activists to educate her 184 million followers about the fight against racism.
Though she has made some posts over the last few months, they haven’t been too frequent and now we know why.
The Lose You To Love Me songstress began:
“I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.”
Like many other celebs, Gomez explained (below) how she has struggled with knowing what to post online over the past several months, but now has a better idea of what she wants to convey to fans:
“I just think at the beginning of this year, with everything going on, it felt a little insensitive to post things that may be a little just joyful or celebratory. It was really hard for me and I’ve taken the time to learn, truly learn, about what’s going on and I continue to make that my priority.”
So, what’s in the future for the 28-year-old? For starters, she’ll be posting more soon! And don’t forget that her quarantine cooking show is coming to HBO Max, too.
The Disney Channel alum concluded:
“But, just letting you know that I’m going to be a little bit more involved and I’m just sending more love and gonna show you some more of my personal stuff and what I have been doing. But, thank you for being here, and thank you for supporting me always and I will talk to you soon.”
Watch her full video (below):
Prior to the pandemic, she had a busy start to 2020! Her third studio album, Rare, was released in January, and in February she announced the forthcoming summer launch of her Rare Beauty brand, which has since been delayed due to COVID-19.
We can’t wait to see what Selly has in store for us in the coming months!!
