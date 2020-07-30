Selena Gomez Returns To Instagram, Explains The VERY GOOD Reason She’s Been Away For Months

Selena Gomez has made her return to Instagram!

The 28-year-old took to the social media platform on Wednesday with a video message for her fans after taking some time off amid the pandemic. As you may have seen, Miz Gomez was one of several celebs who handed over their IG accounts to amplify the voices of Black community leaders and activists to educate her 184 million followers about the fight against racism.

Though she has made some posts over the last few months, they haven’t been too frequent and now we know why.

The Lose You To Love Me songstress began:

“I wanted to take some time to do a quick message for you guys because I haven’t been posting that much. I just wanted to let you know that I love you guys and I miss you and there’s so many exciting things coming up that I can’t wait to share with all of you.” Like many other celebs, Gomez explained (below) how she has struggled with knowing what to post online over the past several months, but now has a better idea of what she wants to convey to fans: