Selena Gomez Gets Candid About Mental Health & Self-Doubt: ‘I Used To Look At Myself And Not Feel Pretty Enough’

The year 2020 has actually seen Selena Gomez broaden her brand name in all sorts of brand-new instructions, with brand-new music, a brand-new cooking program, a brand-new commitment to advocacy, a new appeal line, and a brand-new concentrate on health and mental health.

(Same guys consuming over her, however hey, that’s not actually as much as her.)

The pop star opened about her bipolar medical diagnosis back in April throughout an Instagram Live reveal withMiley Cyrus Her sincerity then was revitalizing, however it can’t be simple having your entire life– separations, profession errors, hospitalizations and all– play out on an international phase. Speaking with People today, Selena verified:

“[Being open] isn’t an easy thing to ask of someone. I’ve had to go away a few times for stuff I didn’t know [I was struggling with] and was confused by. And then this stigma came: What would people think? But when I thought about it, my first answer was, ‘I don’t care, this is my truth.’ I’m not a stigma. I’m a person that walks their life.”

The 28-year-old explained her battle in methods a lot of us can most likely associate with, stating: