Selena Gomez + chef = fun times

That’s why she on her brand-new HBO Max series, “Selena + Chef,” she gets the aid of leading chefs like Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre and RoyChoi (HBO Max, like CNN, is owned by WarnerMedia.)

In the ten-episode series, premiering August 13, the super star entertainer puts her cooking area abilities to the test as she deals with meals with the virtual aid of her specialists, who assist Gomez from their own kitchen areas.

The program was recorded in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic, so in addition to the chefs assisting Gomez through video chat, the production had a number of Covid safety measures in location, consisting of remote electronic cameras inside Gomez’s house, according to executive manufacturer AaronSaidman

“There was something…special about the fact that Selena was still kind of on her own, having to fumble her way through and figure things out, even though she had an expert professional helping her out,” Saidman informed press reporters Wednesday afternoon in a virtual press occasion.