Selena Gomez & Blackpink Bring Fans Behind the Scenes of ‘Ice Cream’: Watch

Selena Gomez started her weekend with a within take a look at the making of her sweet brand-new “Ice Cream” video with Blackpink.

“Blackpink, they’re very known for their videos and they’re known for their personalities, so I felt like I got to step into their world a little bit,” she stated from the embeded in Los Angeles, where she was fanning herself off on an extremely hot day.

“Ironically,” Gomez joked, “hot enough to have ice cream.”

The vocalist got to speak over video chat to the women of Blackpink, who remained in Korea, and used a peek of their charming virtual conference to fans.

“I wish that I was there with them… I guarantee you there’s this energy that we could have if we could be in the same place, but we’re being safe,” she stated in the clip.

On Friday, Blackpink likewise shared a brief video revealing what resembled to movie “Ice Cream”– consisting of a take a look at their choreography.

Check out both of those behind-the- scenes clips listed below.