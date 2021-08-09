Selena Gomez & Beyonce ADMIT They're Not Skilled At THIS Task!
Celebrities: they’re just like us — while they love to eat, their culinary skills may not be as up to par as their many other talents… From Beyoncé to Jennifer Lawrence, let’s get into all the relatable stars that don’t take the cake when it comes to being a chef.

