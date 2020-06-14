Select field for Wednesday Royal Ascot feature | Racing News

A final field of seven has been declared for the Prince of Wales’s Stakes at Royal Ascot on Wednesday.

Aidan O’Brien is represented by Juddmonte International winner Japan, who was last seen finishing fourth in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe.

The William Haggas-trained Addeybb has already been a dual Group One victor this season, having found two top-level prizes in Australia.

John Gosden has two representatives in the form of Brigadier Gerard Stakes hero Lord North and the filly Mehdaayih, whose efforts last season included a runner-up finish in the Nassau Stakes at Goodwood.

Roger Charlton’s Headman has two Group Two wins to his name and seeks a first Group One triumph, while Charlie Appleby runs Barney Roy and Andrew Balding will saddle Bangkok.

Among the 20-strong field for the Windsor Castle Stakes are two runners for American trainer Wesley Ward, with Frankie Dettori aboard Sunshine City and Oisin Murphy booked for Sheriff Bianco.

O’Brien even offers two runners, including impressive Curragh scorer Chief Little Hawk.

The Hampton Court Stakes has attracted eight starters, with Dettori taking the mount on First Receiver for Sir Michael Stoute in the colours of the Queen.

Ryan Moore rides Russian Emperor for O’Brien and Roger Teal’s Kenzai Warrior gets the chance to put behind him an regrettable 2000 Guineas run, in which a slow start did the previously-unbeaten colt no favours.